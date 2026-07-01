HSC, equivalent exams begin Thursday with unified question papers

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin across Bangladesh on Thursday, with all education boards using a set of unified question papers for the first time.

Authorities have introduced enhanced security measures to prevent question paper leaks, while education experts have identified maintaining uniform marking standards as a key challenge.

The examination with unified question papers will commence with the Bangla First Paper on 2 July.

A total of 1,270,583 candidates will sit for the examinations this year, an increase of 19,472 compared with last year. Of them, 1,069,714 are registered under the country’s nine general education boards, while 200,869 will take the examinations under the Madrasah and Technical Education Boards.

This year’s examinations will be held at 2,997 centres nationwide. Authorities have identified 145 centres as high-risk, including 40 in Dhaka, and have put in place heightened security arrangements.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, the authorities have issued 35 directives, covering the distribution of question papers, storage of answer scripts, use of permitted calculator, and security inspections, including checks of examination centre washrooms.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, Chairman of Dhaka Education Board and President of the Inter-Board Coordination Committee, said there was no possibility of question paper leaks and that all preparations have been completed to ensure fair and cheating-free examinations.

He added that if any incident involving a question paper leak happens, the examination scheduled for that day would be postponed nationwide and a fresh examination would be arranged later.

Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon warned that strict action would be taken not only against candidates found cheating but also against the heads of educational institutions where malpractice is detected.

Educationists welcomed the introduction of a unified question paper across all education boards, describing it as a positive step towards ensuring greater uniformity.

However, they cautioned that preventing question paper leaks entirely and maintaining consistent standards in the evaluation of answer scripts across all boards would remain significant challenges.

The written examinations will continue until 8 August, while practical examinations are scheduled to conclude by 15 August.