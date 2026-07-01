Govt approves three new upazilas, one police station

The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR) has approved the creation of three new upazilas and one new police station as part of the government’s ongoing administrative reorganisation.

The approval was granted at the committee’s 121st meeting, held on Wednesday (1 July) at the Cabinet Division’s conference room at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

The development was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary, Hasan Shiplu.

The three newly approved upazilas are Fatikchhari North in Chattogram, Bangara in Cumilla, and Pagla in Mymensingh.

In addition, NICAR approved the establishment of a new police station, Halda Police Station, in Chattogram.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed; Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir; Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman; Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, Railways, and Shipping Sheikh Rabiul Alam; Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher; State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari; Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar; and secretaries from the relevant ministries.