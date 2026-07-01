14 witnesses testify in corruption case against Benazir

A Dhaka court on Wednesday recorded the testimony of six more prosecution witnesses in the corruption case against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, bringing the total number of witnesses examined to 14 out of 28.

Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 fixed July 16 for the next hearing after recording the depositions. As the accused remains absconding, the witnesses could not be cross-examined.

The six witnesses included officials from the land registration offices in Narayanganj, Chandpur, Naogaon, Bhola and Dhaka, as well as a deputy director of the Forest Department.

The court took the chargesheet into cognisance on March 8, issuing an arrest warrant against Benazir. On May 3, it framed charges, formally commencing the trial.

The case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on December 15, 2024, accusing the former police chief of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income, concealing asset information and laundering money.

According to the charge sheet, investigators found that Benazir had acquired assets worth Tk 156.8 million, including Tk 110.44 million allegedly beyond his known legal income. The ACC also alleged that he concealed the illicit origin of the funds by investing and transferring them through bank accounts, businesses and joint investment ventures.