Edu Minister calls for modern, research-driven madrasa education

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr. ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has said madrasa education should no longer remain confined to its traditional framework, stressing the need to modernise the sector so that its graduates can compete and lead at both national and international levels.

Speaking as the chief guest at the “Best Institution and Outstanding Students Award” ceremony organised by the Islamic Arabic University at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Tuesday, the minister said the university must play a more effective, research-oriented and strategic role in improving the quality of Fazil and Kamil education.

He said the government has undertaken initiatives to make the country’s education system more integrated and effective by addressing longstanding structural and administrative limitations in madrasa education.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen the linkage between Fazil-Kamil education and mainstream higher education.

Highlighting the growing importance of moral and value-based education, Milon said Islamic education has an important role to play in shaping ethical citizens.

However, he noted that achieving this goal requires qualified teachers, a modern education system and a realistic curriculum.

The minister also drew attention to the shortage of teachers in the madrasa sector, saying many institutions are unable to recruit the required number of qualified instructors, particularly in Islamic studies.

He urged the relevant authorities to focus on curriculum development and improving the overall quality of education to address the challenge.

Addressing students, he encouraged them to pursue knowledge, research and practical skills rather than focusing solely on academic certificates.

“We need to prepare ourselves not only by earning certificates, but also by acquiring knowledge, research and skills. Students of Islamic education must also be able to contribute to all sectors of the country,” he said.

He added that the government would further expand opportunities for Fazil-Kamil graduates by strengthening their access to higher education, the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and other national career pathways.

Later, the minister presented awards and certificates to outstanding students and principals of selected institutions.

He also inaugurated a tree plantation programme at affiliated madrasas under the Islamic Arabic University as part of the government’s nationwide afforestation campaign and urged teachers, students and parents to participate in tree planting.

The minister also unveiled the publication titled Message of the Islamic Arabic University alongside the university’s vice-chancellor and other guests.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic Arabic University Professor Dr. Mohammad Abu Zafar Khan said that although Fazil and Kamil qualifications have received official recognition, their graduates are still deprived of adequate opportunities and proper evaluation in government recruitment and higher education.

He called for clearer recognition and equal opportunities for Fazil-Kamil graduates, while stressing the need to modernise madrasa education and align it more closely with the mainstream education system to develop skilled human resources.

Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Abdul Khalek and Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Dr. Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmud Sohel also addressed the programme as special guests.

Vice-chancellors of several public universities, senior officials of the Islamic Arabic University, teachers, principals, students and representatives of affiliated madrasas were present at the event.