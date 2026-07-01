Terrorism can never be justified: Shama Obaed

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Wednesday said terrorism can never be justified on political, religious, ideological, or any other grounds.

She said this at a memorial programme hosted honouring the memory of the victims of the July 1 terrorist attack in Dhaka.

“Our government remains steadfast in its determination to confront terrorism and violent extremism in all spheres,” she said, noting that such forces have no place in Bangladesh and will never be allowed to undermine the country’s peace and stability.

The State Minister reaffirmed Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism with zero tolerance in all its forms and manifestations.

The government of Bangladesh and diplomats from India, Japan, Italy, and the United States remembered the victims of the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, where over 24 people, including nine Italians, lost their lives.

Paying tribute to the victims, they recalled the efforts by the Government of Bangladesh in fighting terrorism and its achievements in this domain.

On July 1, 2016, a brutal terrorist attack occurred at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the Gulshan diplomatic area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, claiming the lives of 24 individuals alongside six attackers. The 12-hour siege was one of the deadliest in the country’s history.

Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro hosted the commemoration ceremony at his residence in the afternoon, marking the 10th anniversary.

“Let us not forget… never again,” he said, thanking everyone for joining the commemoration of 10 years after that brutal terrorist attack, reports UNB.

Reading out the message from the President of the Italian Republic on this 10th anniversary, the Italian Ambassador said Italy reaffirms its commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms in coordination with the efforts of the international community.

“Upholding the principles of civilization demands a firm response to terrorism in order to build societies that are safe, open, and united in solidarity,” said the Italian envoy, quoting the message of the President of Italy.

Italy renewed its deepest condolences and expressions of solidarity to the families of the victims, noting that the cowardly act of barbaric violence claimed the lives of women and men of diverse nationalities and faiths.

Italy said a strengthened sense of solidarity and a heightened awareness of the value of dialogue had emerged among peoples with a shared commitment to combating violence.

Head of Consular Chancery at the Italian Embassy Laura Schella introduced the commemoration and read the names of all the victims, followed by the laying of floral wreaths.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef S.Y. Ramadan, Ambassador of Italy Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Japan Shinichi Saida, High Commissioner of India Dinesh Trivedi, Acting DCM of the Embassy of the United States of America Albert Cea, and a representative of the Bangladesh Police placed floral wreaths.

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Michael Miller and family members of the victims were also present. A minute of silence in memory of the victims was observed.

The State Minister, together with the friends of Bangladesh, honoured the memory of the victims by renewing their determination to build a safer and more peaceful world, free from the scourge of terrorism and extremism.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace. May their memories remain a beacon against hatred and conflict. May we continue to uphold the values of compassion, tolerance, and humanity for which they stand as a lasting testament,” she said while speaking as the chief guest.

The representatives of the government of Bangladesh and diplomats gathered with heavy hearts in sorrow and remembrance.

“Ten years have passed, yet the wounds of that night have not faded from our national conscience. The shadows of July 1, 2016, the tragic terrorist attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery, still linger in our memories, reminding us of one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” Shama Obaed said.

On that fateful evening, she said, terror sought to silence hope, humanity, and their shared values.

“Innocent lives were cruelly taken from us – our fellow citizens and our friends from India, Italy, Japan, and the United States. Today, we pay solemn tribute to the victims. We honour not only their memory, but also their courage, resilience, and solidarity,” the State Minister said.

She said the Holey Artisan attack was a brutal assault on their common humanity.

“It was a calculated attempt to sow fear, hatred, and division within our vibrant, tolerant, and inclusive society. Yet, in the face of this horrific tragedy, Bangladesh demonstrated extraordinary resilience,” she said.

“The painful events of that day continue to remind us of the importance of national unity, social cohesion, and collective vigilance in safeguarding our shared values,” the State Minister said, noting that since that tragic day, significant progress has been made.

She said Bangladesh has adopted a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that integrates government institutions, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, civil society, religious leaders, educational institutions, women and youth, the private sector, and international partners.

“Most importantly, we have ensured accountability by bringing the perpetrators to justice through the appropriate legal process. Also, Bangladesh continues to contribute to global counter-terrorism efforts while promoting peace, security, and sustainable development,” Shama Obaed said.

The Italian victims were from the business community and through their expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, they contributed to the development of the local textile and garment industry.

The Japanese victims were all affiliated with JICA, the official development agency of Japan. “Honouring their memory in this case means also paying homage to the many professionals and humanitarian workers who form the international development community in Bangladesh,” said the Italian Ambassador.

He said the victims were from diverse backgrounds, and most of them were young, bright, and had great dreams for their future.

“Paying tribute to them means recalling the role of youth in building a better society – both in Bangladesh and across the world,” the Italian envoy said.