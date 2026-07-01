Nationwide ‘Notun Kuri Sports’ begins in Sylhet April 30: PM

DHAKA, Mar 30, 2026 : Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today announced that a nationwide programme titled ‘Notun Kuri Sports’ aimed at finding out children’s sporting talent will kick off in Sylhet on April 30.

“‘Notun Kuri Sports’ will be launched nationwide in a new format from Sylhet on April 30 to identify sports talent among children and adolescents,” he said, referring to the ‘Notun Kuri’ programme initiated in 1976.

The Prime Minister made the announcement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a sports card and allowance distribution programme at his Tejgaon office this morning.

He said ‘Notun Kuri’ was launched in independent Bangladesh in 1976 to find out talented children and adolescents in various fields. Although the popular programme of Bangladesh Television (BTV) remained off-air for many years, it has now been relaunched.

Tarique Rahman, also chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said sports is no longer just a hobby or a form of entertainment but is now recognised globally as a profession.

“Bangladesh will not lag behind. Ahead of the 2026 national election, we pledged in our manifesto to establish sports as a profession if elected to power. The implementation of that promise formally began today,” he added.

He said the government has initiated steps to bring sportspersons under a structured salary framework based on a specific policy, enabling them to pursue sports professionally without financial uncertainty.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the function as the guest of honour, with State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque in the chair.

Sports and Youth Secretary Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam delivered the welcome address.

Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md. Zahid Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Md Ismail Zabiullah, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Abdus Salam and BNP Vice Chairman Dr Asaduzzaman Ripon were present on the occasion, among others.