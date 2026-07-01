Parsa Ivana alleges outstanding payment for ‘Nilanjana Express’

Bangladeshi Actress Parsa Ivana has alleged that she has yet to receive her full remuneration for the drama ‘Nilanjana Express’, seven months after its release.

Ivana said in a facebook post that she was still owed part of her payment and alleged that several crew members, including production staff, had also not received their dues.

Responding to the allegation, director Farhad Ahmed Ishan acknowledged that Ivana is yet to receive Tk10,000, attributing the delay to personal financial difficulties arising from his mother’s illness. He said he had assured the actress the remaining amount would be paid soon.

Ishan, however, denied that most crew members remained unpaid, saying only one or two people were still awaiting payment.

The director also alleged that Ivana threatened to prevent him from working in the industry and published his personal phone number on Facebook, resulting in harassment.

Ivana had not responded to Ishan’s counter-allegations at the time of publication.