Injured teenager dies in Sylhet

Kanaighat Correspondent : A teenager workshop worker was allegedly killed by an employee of the same workshop over a trifling matter.

The deceased is Abdul Ahad, 15, son of rickshaw puller Saleh Ahmed of Doloirmati village under Kanaighat municipality of Sylhet.

Locals said that Sayeem Ahmed of Raygor village in the municipality attacked Ahad, an employee at Tajul Islam’s workshop, with a screwdriver following an altercation around at around 8:00pm on Sunday, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died from injuries around 10:00am on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge of Kanaighat Police Station Md Aminul Islam said police visited the scene after receiving the information.