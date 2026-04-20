ACC gets approval to question ex-state minister Palak at jail gate

A Dhaka court on Monday granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to interrogate former State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the jail gate for one day in a case filed over corruption and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order following a petition by ACC Assistant Director Al-Amin.

According to the case statement, Palak allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets worth Tk 8.73 crore through illegal means, which are inconsistent with his known sources of income, and has been enjoying possession of those assets.

It also alleged that he conducted suspicious transactions through 25 bank accounts in his name, thereby committing the offence of money laundering through bribery and corruption.

The case was filed on 12 December 2024 by ACC Deputy Director Md Mostafizur Rahman.