Minister urges not to create artificial crisis hoarding fuel

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has called on the public to refrain from stockpiling excess fuel, warning that such practices could create an artificial crisis in the market.

He assured that the government has taken all necessary measures to maintain a steady supply of fuel across the country.

During a briefing on Wednesday marking the completion of one month of the new government formed under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, Minister Swapan said, “Several initiatives have been introduced to promote public welfare and social protection. Among them is the launch of a pilot ‘Family Card’ program aimed at supporting low-income households.”

He also noted that steps are being implemented to waive interest on agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000 for marginal farmers.

Additionally, the government has undertaken an initiative to distribute smart ‘Farmer Cards’ to provide direct access to fertilizers, seeds and credit support.