Five die, 124 hospitalised as dengue deaths hit highest single-day toll this year

Bangladesh recorded its highest single-day dengue death toll of the year as five people died from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours between 8am yesterday and 8am today (29 June).

During the same period, 124 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued today (29 June) by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the 124 new patients, 37 are from Barishal division, 28 from Chattogram division, 2 from Dhaka division, 14 from Khulna division, 2 from Mymensingh division and 8 from Rajshahi Division – all outside the respective city corporation areas.

In the capital, 16 new patients were from Dhaka North City Corporation and 17 from Dhaka South. So far, 18 dengue deaths have been reported this year.

During the 24-hour period, 100 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries this year to 5,455.

The total number of dengue cases in the country this year now stands at 5,924.

According to DGHS data, a total of 1,02,861 dengue cases and 413 dengue-related deaths were recorded in 2025.

In 2024, the country reported 1,01,214 dengue infections and 575 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease.