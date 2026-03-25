Barrister Ruhul Quddus made 18th AG of country

Supreme Court senior lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal has been appointed as the 18th Attorney General of the country.

Law Ministry confirmed thia on Wednesday. He has been appointed as the 18th Attorney General.

Ruhul Quddus Kazal is a member of the BNP’s National Executive Committee and also a member of the Bangladesh Bar Council.

Previously, Mohammad Asaduzzaman served as the Attorney General.

Ruhul Quddus served as the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association. A former student of the Law Department at the University of Dhaka, Ruhul Quddus became a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 1996.