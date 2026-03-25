Salahuddin Sumon and Nilay’s latest adventure: The Amazon jungle

Bangladeshi travel content creator Salahuddin Sumon and fellow traveller Nilay Kumar Biswas have embarked on an expedition to the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s most discussed and mysterious jungles.

The journey began from the Brazilian city of Manaus and was organised by the well-known expedition agency Amazon Gero Tours.

From Manaus, the team travelled along the Rio Negro and Rio Solimões rivers, where they witnessed the famous “Meeting of the Waters,” a natural phenomenon where the dark waters of the Rio Negro flow alongside the lighter waters of the Rio Solimões without immediately mixing due to differences in temperature, speed, and density.

Continuing deeper into the rainforest, the travellers crossed another river named Mamory before trekking into the heart of the Amazon jungle.

During their expedition, they explored dense forest areas and observed rare flora and fauna unique to the Amazon ecosystem. They also encountered numerous medicinal plants and learned survival techniques used in the jungle.

The expedition was guided by experienced jungle guides Gero and Marco, both of whom have decades of experience leading visitors through the Amazon.

During the journey, the team caught and tasted piranha—one of the Amazon’s most iconic and widely known fish species, abundant in the region’s waterways. They also witnessed various species of birds, reptiles, and river dolphins.

Speaking about the experience, Salahuddin Sumon said exploring the Amazon had always been a lifelong dream.

“It has always been my dream to explore the Amazon and present it to Bengali-speaking audiences around the world. Very little content about the Amazon exists in Bengali, despite the great curiosity among our people. Being able to document this journey in Bengali is truly a dream come true,” he said.

Nilay Kumar Biswas also shared his excitement about the expedition. “I grew up watching movies and documentaries on the National Geographic and Discovery channels and reading stories about the Amazon. Those experiences inspired me to dream of exploring this place one day.”

He said, “Being here in reality feels absolutely incredible, and I am deeply grateful. I am especially excited about the possibility of seeing a jaguar or an anaconda.”

During their stay, the travellers also interacted with local communities and experienced traditional cultural performances by indigenous groups, gaining insight into their distinctive lifestyles and traditions.

Gero, owner of Amazon Gero Tours, expressed his happiness in hosting the Bangladeshi travellers.

“It is a pleasure for us to host one of Bangladesh’s most followed content creators in the Amazon. We are proud to help showcase the beauty and mystery of the rainforest to audiences in Bangladesh and around the world,” he said.

The Amazon visit is part of Salahuddin Sumon’s broader South America and Antarctica expedition.