Pohela Boishakh awaits at Dhaka Regency

With the arrival of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar-comes the spirit of new beginnings, vibrant colours, and cultural pride.

The festival will begin in the morning with Boishakhi Kids Art Competition.

Highlighted activities throughout the day include traditional art & crafts for children -canvas painting, face painting, art competition, and fun interactive zones such as joker character appearance, bioscope, balloon shooter, mehedi utshab, fuchka stall & many more to let the little ones explore their creativity.

For adult live folk performances – from baul songs to flute and puthi melodies, guests can enjoy authentic live music throughout the day!

Dhaka Regency offers Baishakhi lunch buffet only at BDT 5,555 net at 12 PM with a lavish spread of Panta-Ilish, Shutki Bhuna, Shorshe Bata Begun, Chingri Malai Curry, and a variety of traditional & international dish with sweet items.