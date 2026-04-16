UK envoy calls on DMP CTTC chief, stresses cooperation

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom (UK) Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Masud Karim in the city on Thursday.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, capacity building and joint initiatives, according to a press release.

Both parties engaged in productive discussions on combating extremism, addressing emerging security threats, and enhancing coordinated responses to regional and global security challenges.

The UK envoy expressed interest in supporting the Bangladesh Police through training programmes to enhance operational capacity, particularly in tackling organised transnational crime and terrorism-related threats.

She also highlighted the importance of continued information exchange and joint efforts to effectively respond to evolving security risks.

Welcoming the UK’s interest, the CTTC chief briefed the high commissioner on the unit’s capabilities and ongoing initiatives.

He also sought continued support from the United Kingdom in advancing police reforms and strengthening institutional capacity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely in the future on counter-terrorism and broader security issues.