Govt moves to withdraw politically motivated cases, says Law Minister

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said that the government is highly aware of cases filed during the previous Awami League government with the intent of political harassment and has already taken effective steps.

Responding to a question from MP Md Monowar Hossain on Thursday, the minister stated that two committees have been formed to review and recommend the withdrawal of such cases.

He noted that a four-member district-level committee, led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), was established on March 5 to examine these matters.

Asaduzzaman said that if any person, including Members of Parliament, files an application through the proper process seeking withdrawal of politically motivated cases, including serious charges such as murder, the district and central committees will review the case and make recommendations accordingly.