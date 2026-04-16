Bangladesh seeks to maximise gains at ADF 2026, steps up UNGA campaign

Bangladesh is seeking to ‘maximise its diplomatic gains’ through a series of high-level engagements at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 (ADF2026) with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman’s presence at this key global diplomatic gathering in Türkiye’s resort city Antalya, officials said.

The country aims to build support for its candidature for the UN General Assembly Presidency while advancing bilateral relations, a senior official told UNB.

The 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will take place on April 17-19 in Antalya, Türkiye.

In the face of geopolitical tensions, shifting balances of power, rising trade barriers and mounting pressure on multilateralism, the current global landscape is marked by increasing unpredictability.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur will attend the ADF at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

This year’s theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties” emphasises the importance of anticipating and addressing emerging issues to be able to shape a better future.

The theme underscores the need to stay ahead of future developments by identifying risks and opportunities, developing strategies and turning insights into action, said the organisers.

The Foreign Minister will attend two panels as a panelist and hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries, a senior official familiar with his programme schedule told UNB.

In view of his candidature for the UNGA Presidency, he said that this would be a very important forum to attend.

The 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will open at historic crossroads.

Eight decades after the UN Charter was signed in San Francisco, the shared system of multilateral cooperation faces profound challenges.

“Yet this moment also presents unprecedented opportunities to renew its promise for ‘we the peoples’ in the twenty-first century,” said Dr Khalilur in his vision statement as one of the candidates with over thirty years of experience with the United Nations, both as a representative of Bangladesh to the General Assembly and as a senior official at the UN secretariat in New York and at UNCTAD in Geneva.

Over the years, Dr Khalilur has actively participated in sixteen UNGA sessions, engaging directly in its negotiations, high-level meetings and follow-up processes.

Throughout his career, he has worked extensively on development issues facing the Global South including those related to Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Land-Locked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“I am convinced that our world now needs a more effective and responsive multilateralism. By working together, we can build a more robust multilateral system that commands the trust of Member States and delivers tangible benefits for all,” Dr Khalilur said who wants to effectively lead the General Assembly to advance this overarching goal.

The election of the President of the United Nations General Assembly for the eighty first session will be held on June 2 in the General Assembly Hall, UNHQs.

In accordance with the established regional rotation, the President of the eighty first session of the General Assembly will be elected from the Asia Pacific Group.

“We are trying to maximise the number of meetings in Türkiye,” the official said, noting that there are requests for international media interviews and meeting requests from international organisations as well.

As conflicts remain unresolved, polarisation grows and strategic rivalries expand, numerous critical issues continue to affect people all over the world, said the organisers.

In order to address these challenges and work towards a more inclusive, fair and effective international system, they said, the consolidation of international cooperation, dialogue and solidarity is imperative.

ADF2026 will bring together leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, business experts, media and civil society representatives to explore how to best manage uncertainties and address pressing issues while preparing for future challenges.

Through keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions as well as bilateral meetings, the participants will discuss global trends and regional dynamics, exchange views on possible solutions and share best practices.

The Forum will once again provide a valuable platform for fostering dialogue, restoring trust and engaging in stronger cooperation; mapping the path forward to a more peaceful, stable and resilient world for future generations, organisers said.

Since its launch in 2021, the forum has steadily grown into a leading platform for dialogue, cooperation, and high-level diplomatic engagement worldwide.

This year’s edition is expected to host representatives from more than 150 countries, including heads of state, ministers, and senior officials from international organisations.

More than 20 heads of state, 15 deputy leaders, and over 50 foreign ministers are expected to take part, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

In total, the forum is set to bring together more than 460 high-level participants, including around 75 representatives from international organisations, alongside nearly 5,000 guests.

The ADF26 will feature broad geographical representation, with nearly half of participating heads of state coming from Africa and Europe.

Brussels Visit

From Türkiye, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur is scheduled to visit Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the European Union as Bangladesh and EU have prepared to sign the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) next week which is aimed at further institutionalising bilateral cooperation.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller met the Foreign Minister at the ministry on Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

They discussed the Foreign Minister’s upcoming visit to Brussels to lead a delegation for the initialling of the PCA.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the long-standing and mutually beneficial Bangladesh-EU partnership, noting that it has evolved into a comprehensive and multifaceted engagement.

They discussed avenues of mutual interest, including reform initiatives, migration management, skills development, rule of law, and good governance.

The EU looks forward to the new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with Bangladesh which will be ‘initialled’ during the visit of the Foreign Minister to Brussels on April 20, enhancing cooperation across the board.

The Heads of Mission of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the EU recently met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, a senior official told UNB, noting that the EU has already conveyed its message of readiness to intensify relations with the new government.

The EU expressed support for priority reforms, economic modernisation and managed migration, stressing the importance of a level playing field to promote investment and shared values underpin the EU’s partnerships around the world.