WB affirms all out support for Bangladesh

World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga has appreciated the detailed sector-wise election manifesto of the ruling BNP and affirmed all out support for Bangladesh.

The WB president made the assurance at a meeting with Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in the Washington DC on Wednesday on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, according to a message received here last night.

Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Adviser Rehan Asad was present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Ajay congratulated BNP on its historic win in the 2026 parliament elections to form the government.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury requested enhanced World Bank support for transforming Bangladesh economy, emphasizing the need for timely disbursement capital and scaling up commitments.

Responding to him, the World Bank president reiterated support to Bangladesh to diversify financing sources, including greater use of capital market instruments (e.g., bonds) alongside traditional concessional lending.

He specially focused on job creation for younger generation through digital economy, enhancing nationwide digital conn capacity and by developing DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure).

During the meeting, Rehan Asad highlighted BNP’s commitment to building robust digital infrastructure- both wireless and wireline nationwide, talked about reform in ICT and Telecom sector and recently launched DPI project to provide – every citizen – one digital ID and – One digital bank account.

WB expressed keen interest to partner with Bangladesh government in this digital transformation project.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury also highlighted the importance of developing the creative industry sector as a new driver of growth and employment, and sought World Bank support in this area.

Besides, the World Bank president stressed the urgency of a comprehensive reform package, particularly focusing on NPL resolution, financial sector strengthening, and revenue administration reforms.

The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the reform package, including financial sector reforms and improvements in tax governance (NBR modernization).

He requested the WB to provide special focus on digital connectivity and digital economy to create significant job opportunities for the youth.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to deepen collaboration going forward, linking financial sector reform and innovation and digital infrastructure development.