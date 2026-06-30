Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Sreemangal

Sreemangal Correspondent : Two motorcycle riders were killed in a head-on collision with a bus in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3pm in the Tea Sculpture area on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway.

The deceased were identified as Saurav, 17, son of Ramzan Mia, and Nayeem, 17, son of Tajul Islam, both from Tegharia village in Habiganj Sadar upazila. Another youth, Sabbir, son of Shahid Ali of the same village, was seriously injured and later shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for treatment. According to their friend Rakib (a separate individual with the same name), the group was travelling from Habiganj to Sreemangal on two motorcycles, with one bike carrying three riders.

As they entered Sreemangal, one of the motorcycles collided head-on with a Hanif Paribahan bus in front of the Tea Sculpture, throwing the riders onto the road.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Saurav and Nayeem dead. Inspector Mamun Rahman of Satgaon Highway Police Station confirmed the deaths and said the bus had been seized.

He added that the families of the deceased had applied to receive the bodies without post-mortem examinations, and legal procedures were underway in this regard.