Kolkata traders distribute sweets as tourist visas for Bangladeshis resume

Kolkata traders have welcomed India’s decision to resume tourist visas for Bangladeshis, celebrating the announcement by distributing sweets among themselves on Saturday.

They also pledged to enhance services and facilities to ensure a better experience for the Bangladeshi tourists.

During a meeting of traders’ associations from Marquis Street, Free School Street and the New Market area, participants discussed measures to improve security, service quality and infrastructure as Indian government resumed tourist visas for Bangladeshis.

Existing security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, were also reviewed to ensure visitors feel safe and comfortable in India.

Traders said they hope Bangladeshi tourists will once again enjoy the same welcoming atmosphere they experienced during previous visits to Kolkata, free from fear or uncertainty.

The suspension of tourist visas for Bangladeshis after 5 August 2024 had a severe impact on tourist-dependent commercial hubs such as New Market, Marquis Street, Free School Street, Sudder Street and Lindsay Street.

Many businesses suffered prolonged losses, forcing some owners to take loans, close their shops or switch professions.

Monotosh Saha, president of the Marquis Street–Free School Street Traders’ Welfare Association, said the past two years had been extremely difficult, but expressed optimism that the return of Bangladeshi tourists would revive business activity.

According to local traders, business at New Market declined by nearly 60 percent in the absence of Bangladeshi visitors, while commercial activity in Marquis Street, Free School Street and Burrabazar also suffered significant setbacks.

They believe the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladeshis will provide a major boost not only to local businesses but also to Kolkata’s tourism industry and overall economy.