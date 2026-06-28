Protea women end Tigresses’ T20 WC run

Bangladesh women’s ICC T20 World Cup campaign came to an end after South Africa sealed a four-wicket win in a tense group-stage contest at Lord’s on Sunday.

Needing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, Bangladesh posted a below-par 117-5 after batting first at the Home of Cricket.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty led the recovery with an unbeaten 32 off 20 balls, striking four boundaries and a six, after Bangladesh were rocked early by the loss of opener Juairiya Ferdous off the first ball of the innings.

Sobhana Mostary top-scored with 42 off 48 deliveries, but Bangladesh struggled for momentum as Taj Nehar managed just one run from 12 balls during the top-order collapse.

South Africa made a shaky start to the chase when skipper Laura Wolvaardt departed for a duck, but Tazmin Brits and Annerie Dercksen steadied the innings with a crucial 52-run partnership.

Dercksen anchored the chase with a composed run-a-ball 45, while Marizanne Kapp contributed 16 as South Africa held their nerve in the closing stages.

Needing five runs from the final over, the Proteas crossed the line with four balls in hand to book their place in the semis.

Bangladesh finished their campaign with two wins from five matches, falling short of the last four despite a spirited showing in the tournament.

“It really made me feel very proud about the team. And we came here to win games definitely. And we won two games here, but we wanted more,” Joty said at the post-match presentation.

“I think it’s a huge achievement for the team. And I’m really proud of the way each and every one gave their 100% in the field and tried to win for Bangladesh,” she added.