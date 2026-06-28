National Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign begins nationwide

The National Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign began simultaneously across the country today.

The programme began at 8 am today and will continue at designated centres till 4 pm.

Under this programme, the government has set a target of administering Vitamin ‘A’ capsules to about 2,40,36,022 children aged 6 months to 59 months.

However, a child-to-child searching activity will be conducted in 714 wards of 290 unions of 58 upazilas in 12 districts in remote areas for four days after the campaign.

In this campaign, organised in association with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF Bangladesh, two types of capsules are being administered to children according to their age. Children aged 6 to 11 months are being given one blue capsule and children aged 12 to 59 months are being given one high-potency red Vitamin ‘A’ capsule each.

The capsules are being distributed through about 120,000 permanent centres and 500 temporary centres in crowded places like bus terminals and ferry ghats across the country. Trained health workers and volunteers have been engaged in the campaign.

In this regard, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr MA Muhit told reporters that the National Vitamin ‘A’ Plus Campaign is very important for children to grow up healthy, strengthen their immunity and reduce the risk of malnutrition-related deaths.

Civil Surgeons and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officers (through their teams) at the district and upazila levels have taken measures to monitor the campaign at the local level.

Besides, the ministry has instructed officials concerned to carry out field-level monitoring.

Vitamin ‘A’ is essential for children as it protects them from malnutrition-related blindness, strengthens immunity, helps prevent prolonged diarrhoea and reduces the risk of child mortality.

To eliminate blindness and malnutrition in children, Bangladesh has been administering Vitamin ‘A’ capsules since 1973.