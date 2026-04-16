Bangladesh’s freedom not possible sans democracy: Speaker

Freedom or the country’s prosperity is quite impossible without democracy, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, has said.

“The parliament formed through free and fair elections will take Bangladesh forward,” he said while talking to reporters at Barishal Circuit House here on Thursday (16 April).

The Speaker said it’s only possible to achieve economic progress by establishing a firm and solid democratic system in the country.

People are now more interested in politics than studies and sports, while Bangladesh became independent because of political interest, Hafiz Uddin said.

“…when autocracy oppresses the people, it is the students and youth who come out on the streets on behalf of the people, bring an end to autocracy and reestablish democratic system,” he said.

The Speaker said common people’s interest in democracy has increased and this will take Bangladesh a long way forward.

After the last 16 years of dictatorship, he said, the way the student-people took to the streets and put an end to the mafia system is a glorious chapter for Bangladesh.

“I wish that the democratic system of this country will be established more firmly on the soil of Bangladesh. Besides, it will be possible to achieve economic progress of the country through democracy,” Hafiz Uddin said.

Earlier, on his arrival, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was given a guard of honor at Barishal Circuit House. Later, he left Barisal for his home district Bhola.