Trump announces ceasefire between Lebanon, Israel

US President Donald Trump has announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, set to begin at 5 PM EST, following what he described as “excellent conversations” with the two countries’ leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both sides had agreed to the temporary truce “in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries.”

He said the agreement follows the first direct meeting between officials of the two countries in 34 years, held in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports Al Jazeera.

Trump said he had directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a “lasting PEACE.”

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” he added.