Bangladeshi-origin Dolly Begum elected MP in Canada

Dolly Begum has made history in Canadian politics by becoming the first person of Bangladeshi origin to be elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in a federal by-election.

She secured a decisive victory on Monday as the Liberal Party candidate in the Scarborough Southwest constituency of Toronto.

According to a report by Canada’s state broadcaster CBC News, in her first speech after being declared the winner, Begum thanked the residents of her constituency as well as her late husband, Rizwan.

“I am extremely proud of each and every one of you and of what we have achieved together,” she said.

Liberals secure parliamentary majority

The by-election results also strengthened the position of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party, which won two seats in Toronto, ensuring a single-party majority in the House of Commons.

In a statement congratulating the newly elected MPs, the Prime Minister said voters had placed their trust in the government’s plans, adding that efforts would be made to fulfil those commitments.

Prior to the by-election, the Liberals held 171 seats. With Begum’s victory and another gain, their total has now risen to 174 seats, securing a clear majority.

This majority is expected to allow Prime Minister Carney to govern with stability until the next general election in 2029 and to pass key policy legislation more smoothly.