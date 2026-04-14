Govt aims to make farmers self-reliant, prosperous: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the government has launched the Farmers’ Card scheme with the goal of making farmers self-reliant and prosperous.

“The goal of the current elected government is to make farmers self-reliant and economically secure. That is why we have given this Farmers’ Card,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after inaugurating the Farmers’ Card pre-pilot programme at the Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail on Pahela Boaishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year.

He said the government has taken initiative to bring meaningful changes to farmers’ lives by ensuring direct access to essential services.

“You are aware that through this Farmers’ Card, we will try, Inshallah, to deliver 10 types of services directly to farmers. These services will help improve their overall condition in many ways,” Tarique Rahman said.

Referring to his party’s election manifesto, the BNP chairman said agriculture remains central to Bangladesh’s economy and society.

“Many of us here may not be directly involved in farming, but someone in our family is connected to agriculture. In Bangladesh, almost every family has some link to farming. Agriculture is the main occupation of this country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the wellbeing of farmers is directly linked to the wellbeing of the nation.

“I personally believe, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party also believes, that if farmers are well-off, if they can survive and live well, then the whole of Bangladesh will do well and the people of the country will also live better,” he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister pressed a button on a laptop and launched the pre-pilot programme of the Farmers’ Card nationwide around 12:22pm, saying Bismillah (In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.)

Later, he handed over Farmers’ Cards and tree saplings to 15 marginal farmers.

As soon as the programme was launched, Tk2,500 was transferred directly to the bank accounts of 22,067 farmers across 11 upazilas through mobile banking. In Tangail alone, 1,453 farmers received the money.

The Prime Minister entered the stadium around 11:20am. Upon arrival, he went straight to the stage and greeted farmers by waving at them.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture. Several thousand farmers, along with leaders and supporters, gathered at the stadium, creating a festive atmosphere on the Bangla New Year. People filled both the ground and gallery areas.

Agriculture Minister Aminur Rashid presided over the programme. Among others present were Prime Minister’s political adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock and local MP Sultan Salauddin, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Jiaoqun Shi, and Agriculture Secretary Rafiqul Islam.

The Farmers’ Card initiative aims to directly support and empower farmers, who are considered the backbone of the country’s economy. It is designed to bring modern technology to agriculture and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Under the programme, farmers will receive a debit card linked to a bank account opened in their names through Sonali Bank.

The card will allow them to access services such as fair-priced agricultural inputs, irrigation support, easy loans, subsidies, training, weather updates, crop advice and insurance.

In the initial phase, about 22,067 landless, marginal, small, medium and large farmers, as well as those involved in fisheries, livestock and salt production will receive Tk2,500 annually through the card.

Since early morning, farmers from Tangail Sadar and nearby areas streamed into the stadium. Many, dressed in colourful attire, expressed excitement at seeing the Prime Minister and becoming part of the government’s new initiative.