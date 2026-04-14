9 children die from measles, symptoms in 24 hours

One child died from measles and eight others from related symptoms in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total nine deaths, six were reported in the Dhaka division.

Since 15 March, the countrywide death toll from measles has hit 31, and deaths from measles symptoms have hit 164.

Between 8am Monday and 8am Tuesday, 1,105 children were diagnosed with measles symptoms or suspected measles, among whom 485 were reported in Dhaka division. The number of hospitalisations was 698 including 290 in Dhaka division.

Over the same period, the countrywide tally of measles infections was 176, including 157 in Dhaka division.

In the same period, 935 hospitalised children recovered from measles, and related symptoms. Chattogram division topped the list of recoveries with 258 children discharged from hospitals, followed by Rajshahi dvision with 89 recoveries, and Dhaka division with 79 recoveries.

Since 15 March, 18,129 children have been diagnosed with measles symptoms or suspected measles, including 11,652 hospitalised children. The caseload of confirmed measles stands at 2,897. Since 15 March, 9,304 children have returned home following recovery at hospitals.