China vows ‘countermeasures’ to Trump tariff threats

China vowed Tuesday to impose “countermeasures” after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provided military assistance to Iran during the Middle East war.

“If the US insists on using this as an excuse to impose additional tariffs on China, China will definitely take resolute countermeasures,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference, adding that reports China was providing weapons to Iran “are completely fabricated”.