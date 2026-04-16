Moulvibazar teacher honoured with grand farewell and horse carriage tribute after 31 years of service

The premises of Kadamhata High School in Moulvibazar’s Rajnagar upazila was transformed into a vibrant scene of celebration yesterday afternoon as current students, alumni and guardians gathered to honour a teacher whose decades of service left a lasting imprint on the community.

Ranu Gopal Roy had joined the institution as an assistant teacher on January 22, 1995, and retired as assistant principal on April 2 of this year after serving for 31 years and two months.

Although the school had formally bid Ranu Gopal farewell on his last working day, many felt the occasion warranted something more befitting his long and dedicated career. Taking the initiative, the 2022 SSC batch arranged a grand programme that drew not only current students but also numerous former students and local guardians.

The event began with a warm reception, as Ranu Gopal was welcomed with flowers and the sound of a band. A discussion meeting followed, presided over by headmaster Mahbubur Rahman. Among the guests were Mizanur Rahman, administrator of Moulvibazar District Council, and Md Monahim Kabir, a former student and ex-Union Parishad member.

Speakers highlighted Ranu Gopal’s compassion, dedication and deep affection for his students throughout her career.

“Sir was very good. He taught in this school for 31 years and has countless students in the area,” said Imran Talukder of the SSC 2022 batch.

In her brief remarks, Ranu Gopal said, “The arrangements they have made today are unprecedented. The love and respect I have received, I don’t think I would have experienced this in any other profession.”

Following the discussion, students presented him with gifts, including a commemorative plaque. The highlight of the programme, however, came afterwards.

A horse-drawn carriage, adorned with colourful balloons, stood ready at the school gate. Amid emotional farewells, students once again garlanded their beloved teacher before he boarded the carriage. Hundreds of students escorted the carriage on motorcycles and other vehicles along the road towards Moulvibazar town.

The procession concluded at Girjapara, where his residence is located. There, too, students gathered in large numbers, turning the occasion into yet another celebration.

Ranu Gopal, who has no children, said his students had filled that place in his life.

“I have no regrets. These students are like my own children,” he said. “This love is my greatest achievement.”

Mizanur Rahman, administrator of Moulvibazar District Council, said, “This programme is not just a farewell, it carries a strong social message. It shows how a teacher can shape generations and earn respect that extends far beyond the classroom.”

Syed Ashfaq Ahmed, organiser from the SSC 2022 batch, said, “We felt his initial farewell was too quiet for someone who gave 31 years of her life to us. So we wanted to do something unforgettable, something that reflects how much he means to us.”

Taposh Das, a guardian present at the event, said, “In today’s time, this kind of respect for a teacher is rare but inspiring. It shows that good teachers still leave a lasting impact on society.”