Probe underway into BCS cadre partisan recruitment allegations

State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari on Thursday informed the National Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) that the government has initiated investigations into allegations of corruption and partisan influence in the recruitment of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres during the tenure of the Awami League government.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session on the 15th day of the first sitting of the Jatiya Sangsad this morning, the minister said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), along with other law enforcement agencies, is conducting inquiries into the allegations.

The session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.

Responding to a written question from Pabna-5 MP Md Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, he stated that over the past 16 years under the previous government, 12 officials in the BCS administration cadre were forced into retirement, 39 were dismissed from service, and 564 were made Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

He added that the allegations of corruption and political favouritism in BCS recruitment during that period remain under investigation. “Necessary action will be taken following the recommendations received after the investigation,” he said.