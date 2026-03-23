British-Bangladeshi Journalist Abdul Karim Goni Arrives in Bangladesh

Staff Reporter : British-Bangladeshi journalist and editor of British- Bangladeshi Who’s Who, Weekly Bangla Mirror and the online portal Sylhet Mirror, Mr. Abdul Karim Goni, has arrived in Bangladesh on a short visit.

He landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport at around 10:00 AM today (Monday) on a direct flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from London Heathrow Airport.



He was received at the airport’s VIP lounge by Executive Committee Member of the Sylhet Press Club and Sub-Editor of Dainik Sylheter Dak, Anas Habib kolins, Sub-Editor of Dainik Sylheter Dak, Sylhet Correspondent of Bangla Mirror UK, and Executive Editor of Sylhet Mirror.Com, Enamul Haque Renu, along with Salman Hossain and others.



He will stay in the country for about one month. During his visit, he is expected to exchange courtesy calls with journalists from various national and local newspapers as well as electronic media, and take part in different social activities.