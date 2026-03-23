Two killed in motorcycle accident in Sunamganj

Two people were killed and one injured after a motorcycle lost control and crashed into a tree in the Gagli area along the Sunamganj–Dirai road under Shantiganj upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Saidul Islam, 30, son of Akkel Ali of Muktakhai village in Shantiganj and pillion Safiqul Islam, 28, son of the late Ukil Ali of the same village.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Saidul Islam set out from his village with two friends on a motorcycle to visit the “Shimul Bagan” in Tahirpur.

On the way, their motorcycle lost control in the Gagli area and hit a tree. The front part of the motorcycle was completely crushed. Pillion Safiqul suffered severe injuries and was critically hurt.

Locals rescued them and took them to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Safiqul Islam dead. As Saidul Islam’s condition was critical, he was referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:00 pm. The injured Gulzar Ahmed, has been admitted to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.

Dr. Amjad Hossain, on-duty physician at the emergency department of Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, said one of the victims died before reaching the hospital while another was referred to Sylhet due to critical condition and later died.

The third victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Shantiganj Police Station, Md. Oli Ullah, said police visited the scene after receiving news of the accident.

Sunamganj Sadar Police Station OC Ratan Sheikh also confirmed that another injured person was taken to Osmani hospital where he was declared dead later in the afternoon.