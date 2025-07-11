Country’s 95% primary kids exposed to nicotine

Devastating saliva tests conducted on primary school children revealed that 95% had high nicotine levels, sparking urgent calls from over 200 university students for immediate tobacco law reforms.

On Thursday, conference at Dhaka University (DU) exposed horrifying reality that 442 people die daily from tobacco-related diseases whilst 49% of country’s youth remain dangerously exposed to deadly substances threatening nation’s future.

Nasrin Akhter Dolly from Nari Maitree revealed shocking findings from recent saliva tests on primary school students, showing high nicotine levels in 95% of children tested.

Dr Abu Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Chairman of Community Clinic Health Assistance Trust, warned that mortality rates among people under 35 are significantly higher in Bangladesh compared to other countries, with tobacco playing a major role.

“Every day, 442 people die from tobacco-related diseases, around 4 lakh become disabled annually, and 42.7% are exposed to secondhand smoke,” said Professor Dr Khaleda Islam from DU’s Institute of Nutrition and Food Science.

She emphasised that 35.3% of population aged 15 and above use tobacco in Bangladesh.

Conference organisers Development Organisation of the Rural Poor-DORP, alongside Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Nari Maitree, and National Heart Foundation, presented six key proposals for legal amendments aligned with WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

These include eliminating designated smoking areas in public places, banning tobacco product displays at sale points, prohibiting Corporate Social Responsibility activities by tobacco companies, implementing youth protection measures against e-cigarettes, banning loose cigarette sales, and expanding pictorial health warnings from 50% to 90% on packaging.

Youth participants expressed grave concerns that if 49% of country’s youth remain exposed to tobacco, nation’s future faces serious threat.

Representatives from numerous anti-tobacco organizations were present, including PROGGA, BNTTP, BCCP, TCRC, WBB Trust, NATAB, AID Foundation, Grambangla Unnayan Committee, Prottasha, PPRC, MANAS, TABINAJ, DASS, and BTCA.