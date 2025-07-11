Khaleda Zia urges govt to ensure advanced treatment for Farida Parveen

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure advanced treatment for folk singer and torchbearer of Lalon songs Farida Parveen.

She also enquired about the health condition of Farida Parveen, who is currently undergoing treatment at Ayesha Memorial Hospital in the capital, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir khan.

He said the BNP chief sent party’s Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince to the hospital on Wednesday night to get updates on the veteran artiste’s health condition.

“She (Khaleda) called upon the government to urgently provide better medical treatment for such a virtuous singer,” Sayrul said.

He said the BNP chief prayed for the speedy recovery of the ailing and celebrated singer Farida Parveen.

Farida Parveen is widely admired for her lifelong dedication to Lalon songs and the folk music of Bangladesh.

The noted 70-year-old singer has been receiving treatment in the ICU of the hospital since July 5.

Farida Parveen has long been suffering from diabetes, kidney problems and various other health issues.