Tarique named among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has been included in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, according to a feature published on the publication’s website.

In its profile, TIME described Tarique Rahman’s political journey as a dramatic rise from years of exile in London to national leadership in Bangladesh following the political changes of 2024, which it said led to the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The profile said the 57-year-old leader transitioned from an opposition figure to a “leader in waiting,” eventually securing an electoral landslide victory in February after 17 years away from the country.

It also noted that his return coincided with the passing of his mother, Khaleda Zia, described as Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, adding that Tarique met the moment with a pledge to unify the nation.

Reacting to the recognition, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Mahdi Amin, in a Facebook post, said it was a matter of deep pride and joy that Prime Minister and “leader of the masses” Tarique Rahman has been included in TIME’s prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

He said the recognition reflects Rahman’s visionary leadership, courage, and significant contribution to the restoration of democracy on the global stage.

“Tarique Rahman advanced amid a difficult period when democracy was suppressed, voting rights were absent, and freedom of expression was curtailed, and he gave voice and hope to the people,” he added.