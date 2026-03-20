Shahi Eidgah ready to host main Eid congregation in Sylhet

As like every year the largest Eid congregation in Sylhet will be held at the historic Shahi Eidgah ground here on Saturday.

The prayer will begin at 8:30 AM, according to the officials.

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir and Labour and Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury along with people from various walks of life will offer prayers at Shahi Eidgah ground.

Eid congregations will be held in at least three thousand mosques and Eidgahs across Sylhet city and district.

Muslim devotees will join the congregations at scheduled times on this joyful day marking the end of Ramadan.

Law enforcement agencies have taken comprehensive security measures to ensure safety during the prayers.

In addition to Shahi Eidgah, Eid prayers will also be held at the mosque of the Hazrat Shahjalal Shrine at 8:30 am while three congregations will be held at Kudrat Ullah Jame Mosque at 7:30 AM, 8:30 AM, and 9:30 AM.

At the mosque of the Hazrat Shah Paran Shrine, the Eid congregation is scheduled to be held at 8:00 AM.

Additionally, another congregation will be held at the Sylhet Alia Madrasah ground at 8:00am under the arrangement of Anjuman-e-Khedmat-e-Quran.

According to police, a total of 2,958 Eid congregations will be held in Sylhet district, including 396 within the metropolitan area. While most congregations will take place in mosques, several Eidgah grounds will also host large gatherings.

In various upazilas across the district, arrangements have been made for Eid prayers at more than two thousand locations. A significant number of the congregations will be held in open Eidgah fields alongside mosques.

All preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the large gathering at Shahi Eidgah. Law enforcement agencies will maintain heightened surveillance at important locations and enforce multi-layered security measures.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Quddus Chowdhury said comprehensive security plan has been prepared to ensure safe movement of citizens and hold the Eid prayers smoothly.

CCTV cameras have been installed at Shahi Eidgah, and multiple security layers will be in place, he said.

He also urged city residents to take their own security measures at home and to seek police assistance through the Jinia App.

At the same time, the police administration has been kept on alert to ensure that all congregations across the district are completed peacefully.

Assistant superintendent of police and media officer of Sylhet District Police Samrat Hossain Talukdar said police are on alert centering Eid, and special security measures are being implemented around major Eidgah grounds.