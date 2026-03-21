Prices remained stable during Ramadan: Commerce Minister

The Commerce Minister, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, has said that commodity prices remained stable over the past month during Ramadan, noting that collective efforts helped keep essentials within people’s purchasing power.

He made the remarks on Saturday morning while speaking to journalists after offering Eid prayers at the historic Shahi Eidgah in Sylhet.

Describing the government as one backed by the people’s mandate, the minister said that despite global pressures, ensuring affordability of essential goods would remain a top priority under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that the cost of living remains bearable and that commodity prices stay within people’s purchasing capacity,” he said, adding that the government would utilise all necessary mechanisms to achieve this.

At the same Eid congregation, the Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, also offered prayers and spoke about the challenges faced by Bangladeshi expatriates amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

He said many migrant workers are currently facing hardships, with some having lost their lives, others injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, and some remaining confined to their homes.

“We pray for their safety and well-being,” he added.