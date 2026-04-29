Over 840,000 die annually from work-related psychosocial risks: ILO

More than 840,000 people die each year from health conditions linked to psychosocial risks at work, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Factors such as long working hours, job insecurity, and workplace harassment are mainly associated with cardiovascular diseases and mental disorders, including suicide.

The report, titled “The psychosocial working environment: Global developments and pathways for action”, finds that these risks account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost annually.

This reflects years of healthy life lost due to illness, disability, or premature death.

These losses are estimated to result in economic damage equivalent to 1.37 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) each year.

The psychosocial working environment involves elements of work and workplace interactions related to job design, organisation, management, and broader policies.

The ILO proposes three levels to understand these risks: the nature of the job itself, how work is organised and managed, and the broader policies and procedures governing the workplace.

The total was estimated using data on the prevalence of five risk factors: job strain, effort “reward imbalance, job insecurity, long working hours, and workplace bullying.

This data was applied to global mortality and health figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study to quantify the human and economic burden.

The report said such risks are linked to mental and physical conditions, including depression, anxiety, metabolic diseases, and sleep disturbances.

While digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and remote work are reshaping the environment, the ILO noted these changes can intensify risks or offer opportunities for improved flexibility.

“Psychosocial risks are becoming one of the most significant challenges for occupational safety and health,” said Manal Azzi, team lead on OSH Policy and Systems at the ILO.

Addressing these risks can help create healthier workplaces while improving organisational performance and economic resilience, as per the report.