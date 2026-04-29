Soybean oil price up by Tk4 per litre

The price of soybean oil has been hiked by Tk4 per litre, effective from Wednesday.

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir announced the hike at a press conference held at the ministry in Dhaka.

Following the adjustment, the price of bottled soybean oil has been set at Tk199 per litre, up from Tk195, while unpackaged soybean oil has been fixed at Tk179 per litre, up from Tk175.

In addition, a five-litre bottle of soybean oil will be priced at Tk975.

The minister said that prices of goods are rising worldwide at the source due to the prevailing global situation.

He expressed hope that consumers in the country would take the global context into account regarding the soybean oil price hike.

He also hoped that the price adjustment would help stabilise market supply.

Earlier, the government on 18 April increased fuel prices in line with rising global market trends.