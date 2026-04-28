Gold price drops by Tk2,216 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been reduced by Tk2,216 per bhori, with the price of 22-carat gold now set at Tk244,711, according to the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS).

In a statement issued on Tuesday (28 April) morning, BAJUS said the new prices were fixed considering the overall market situation, particularly a decline in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market.

Under the new pricing, 22-carat gold will be sold at Tk244,711 per bhori (11.664 grams) while 21-carat gold has been set at Tk233,572 per bhori.

The price of 18-carat gold stands at Tk200,213 per bhori, and traditional method gold at Tk163,063 per bhori.

The revised rates came into effect from 10:00am the same day, the statement said.