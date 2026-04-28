Bangladesh, Bhutan eye stronger ties thru energy, trade cooperation

Bangladesh and Bhutan have expressed keen interest in deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in renewable energy and trade, to unlock the untapped economic potential of the South Asian region.

The matter came to the fore during a meeting between Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir and Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Dasho Karma Hamu Dorji at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, said a press release.

During the meeting, the commerce minister stressed the need to enhance intra-regional trade, noting that despite significant economic potential, South Asia remains one of the least integrated regions globally in terms of trade.

He observed that intra-regional trade accounts for only a small fraction of total trade in the region, underscoring the urgency of strengthening economic ties among neighboring countries.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s commitment to regional connectivity and cooperation, Muktadir proposed exploring joint initiatives in the energy sector, particularly renewable energy.

He suggested establishing joint-venture hydroelectric projects and expanding solar energy cooperation, taking advantage of Bhutan’s hydropower potential and the geographical proximity between the two countries.

The Bhutanese ambassador welcomed the proposals and expressed her country’s interest in enhancing collaboration in energy and trade.

She noted that Bhutan’s border lies in close proximity to Bangladesh’s Burimari land port, making bilateral trade and connectivity both convenient and cost-effective.

Dorji also highlighted the longstanding people-to-people ties between the two nations, particularly in the education sector, where Bhutanese students pursue medical studies in Bangladesh, fostering mutual trust and cooperation.

Senior officials from both sides, including Additional Secretary (FTA) of the Ministry of Commerce Ayesha Akter and Bhutan’s Minister Counsellor (Trade) Dawa Tshering, were present at the meeting.

Both sides expressed optimism that enhanced cooperation, particularly in renewable energy and trade, would contribute to sustainable economic growth and regional integration, the release added.