Palak injured in prison van crash en route to court

Former State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was injured when a prison van carrying him to court met with an accident on Tuesday morning.

Several others travelling with him in the vehicle were also reportedly injured, according to initial accounts.

Sources said the accident occurred while he was being taken from jail to appear before International Crimes Tribunal-1, where testimony has begun in a case over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The case has been filed against Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Palak. Joy is currently absconding.

Palak was arrested on 14 August 2024 and has remained in custody since. He was being produced before the tribunal on Tuesday when the accident took place.