Govt taking steps to modernise coast guard: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the government has taken various initiatives to modernise the Coast Guard, highlighting its important role in ensuring security in the country’s coastal areas.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at the 31st anniversary event of the Coast Guard in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The minister said the government is committed to the overall development of the force and is working to strengthen its capabilities through modernisation efforts.

He also announced a plan to recruit 10,000 new personnel to increase the force’s strength.

He added that with increased manpower and modernization, the Coast Guard will become more capable and effective in carrying out its responsibilities in coastal security.