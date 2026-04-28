PM opens National Legal Aid Day programmes

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday inaugurated the National Legal Aid Day-2026 programmes at a function in the city.

The premier launched the programmes at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed International Convention Center in the city’s Shahbagh area this noon.

The Law and Justice Division has taken extensive programmes to observe the National Legal Aid Day with the theme “Sarkari Khoroche Birodh Shesh, Sobar Agee Bangladesh (Resolving disputes with government expense, Bangladesh comes first)”.

Besides, necessary measures have been taken to observe the day in a befitting manner in line with the coordinated programmes initiated by district, metropolitan, upazila, union and Special Legal Aid Committees to ensure legal rights for the poor, lower-income, and underprivileged people across the country.

The activities of the National Legal Aid organization are operated under the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The National Legal Aid Day in Bangladesh is observed annually on April 28 to raise awareness about free legal services for the underprivileged people in the country.