Fakhrul calls for comprehensive strategy to end Dhaka waterlogging

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged officials to adopt durable and coordinated measures to permanently address chronic waterlogging in the capital.

Speaking at a progress review meeting on Monday, Fakhrul stressed that resolving drainage problems is essential to turning Dhaka into a modern and livable city.

The session, held at the Local Government Division conference room, focused on development work being carried out by Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation.

Officials reviewed the status of major infrastructure projects, civic service improvements and urban management initiatives.

Special attention was given to tackling seasonal flooding, expanding access to safe drinking water and upgrading the city’s sewerage network.

The minister directed all relevant agencies to work in close coordination to ensure residents receive clean and reliable water supplies while modernising sewerage systems to meet the demands of a growing urban population.

He also emphasised strict adherence to project timelines and quality standards, saying that timely completion of ongoing schemes would allow city dwellers to benefit more quickly from public investments.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Division Secretary Md Shahidul Hassan, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Abdus Salam, project directors and senior officials from the ministry and city corporations.