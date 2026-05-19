Police seek to show ex-CJ Khairul Haque arrested in fresh case

Police have sought to show former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque arrested in another murder case filed over the July uprising.

Jatrabari Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Md Ibrahim Khalil, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the application to the court on Saturday.

A hearing on the plea is scheduled to be held on May 23 at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, sources concerned said.

According to the case statement, Khobaib, 20, was killed on August 5, 2024, during the anti-discrimination student movement in the Jatrabari area after alleged gunfire by police, RAB and armed activists of the then Awami League and its associate bodies.

The victim’s brother, Zobayer Ahmed, filed the case with Jatrabari Police Station on November 16 last year, naming 80 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Obaidul Quader, as accused.

Police said Khairul Haque, currently in jail custody in connection with other cases, was identified as an accused during the investigation.

The application stated that investigators found preliminary evidence of his involvement in the incident and that showing him arrested in the case is necessary for a fair and impartial investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, the High Court directed the authorities not to harass or show the former chief justice arrested in any case without specific legal grounds.

Khairul Haque was arrested from his Dhanmondi residence on July 24 last year and has since been shown arrested in multiple cases.

On May 13, his son and lawyer Ashik Ul Haque filed a writ petition challenging the legality of repeatedly showing him arrested in different cases.