Tk 3 lakh crore ADP essential to revive fragile economy: Finance Minister

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has defended the government’s decision to approve a Tk 3,00,000 crore Annual Development Programme for fiscal year 2026 27, saying large scale public investment is crucial to lift Bangladesh out of economic stagnation.

Speaking to reporters after the National Economic Council meeting in Sher e Bangla Nagar on Monday, Khosru said ambitious planning is necessary to restore growth and create jobs.

“Development requires ambition. Without investment, there can be no growth or employment,” he said, adding that the government is confident in its ability to implement the expanded development budget.

Explaining the logic behind the sizable outlay, the minister compared the situation to operating a tubewell. When the water level drops, he said, additional water must be poured in to restore pressure. Likewise, a fragile economy demands a substantial injection of funds to regain momentum.

He stressed that without decisive investment, economic recovery would remain out of reach.

Khosru also expressed confidence that strong political leadership, swift policy decisions and professional management would position Bangladesh as an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investment in the coming years.