Rosatom Director General meets Prime Minister

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The DG of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom met the Prime Minister at his Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here at 10am, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

They discussed in detail Bangladesh’s energy security and the progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project.

The Prime Minister appreciated Russia’s technical and technological assistance in the successful implementation of the project.

The Rosatom DG assured Russia’s full support in Bangladesh’s journey to achieve nuclear capability. He also expressed optimism that the remaining work of the RNPP project will be completed within the stipulated time.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad and Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Grigoryevich Khozin were present at the meeting.