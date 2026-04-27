Under the initiative of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Tower of London visit and tour reporting completed

Bangla Mirror Desk : The Tower of London Visit and Tour Reporting Project, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, was successfully completed in a joyful atmosphere, initiated by the UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

On Monday (April 27) at 12 noon, gathering at the Shaheed Minar premises in Altab Ali Park, East London, and heading to the Tower of London for reporting Tour.

Those present and participating in the tour reporting were UK Bangla Reporters Unity President Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Secretary General Abdul Bashir, Vice President S K M Ashraful Huda, Assistant Secretary Asma Matin, Assistant Secretary A Rahman Oli, Event Management and Facilities Secretary Imran Talukder, Reporters Unity member Shakhawat Islam Farazi, lecturers Abdur Rahim and Happy Sharmin and many others.

After reaching the Tower of London on the banks of the Thames River, visiting various buildings and museums of the royal fortress for about three hours and completing the tour reporting, the speakers said, “Today we heard, learned, and saw a lot.”

They also said – The Tower of London is a historic fortress, palace and museum in London, located on the banks of the River Thames.

It has been a witness to British history for almost 1,000 years.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, originally built by King William the Conqueror in 1078 as a royal fortress and prison.

It is currently a popular tourist destination in London, operated by Historic Royal Palaces.