PM unveils foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman unveiled the foundation stone of the 500-bed Jashore Medical College Hospital at Harinar Beel in Chachra area in the town on Monday.

A munajat (prayer) was offered on the occasion seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and peace, progress and prosparity of the country.

Later, Tarique Rahman, also the Chairman of ruling BNP, planted a sapling on the construction site.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and State Minister Forhad Hossain Azad, State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, and BNP former Vice-Chairman late Tariqul Islam’s wife Nargis Begum, were present on the occasion, among others.

The ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Housing and Public Works are jointly implementing the project.